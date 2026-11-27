South Korea’s Kospi, which led Asian markets for much of 2026, has now come under intense selling pressure as fund managers reassess their exposure to the artificial intelligence (AI) trade. Concerns are mounting over whether the debt-fuelled AI boom can generate sufficient returns to justify the massive investments being made in the sector.

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With the Kospi falling 48% from its record high of 9,385, the sell-off has not only affected individual investor portfolios but has also coincided with a 202 trillion won ($151.4 billion) decline in the assets of South Korea’s National Pension Service (NPS), according to Bloomberg.

The NPS, one of the world’s largest pension funds, had assets worth 1,664 trillion won at the end of September, down about 11% from 1,866 trillion won three months earlier, according to a statement seen by Bloomberg.

Its investment return for the first nine months of the year stood at 13.28%, its strongest performance for the period in at least eight years, compared with 27.22% at the end of June.

The fund generated a 66.38% return from its domestic equity investments, outperforming the Kospi’s 62.3% gain over the same period. The benchmark has since come under pressure amid concerns about the sustainability of the AI boom, which had propelled memory-chip giants Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. to record highs earlier in the year.

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In comparison, other major public funds globally delivered positive returns during the first nine months of 2026. Norway’s $2.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund returned 8.9%, according to Global SWF calculations, factoring in currency movements.

Taiwan’s Bureau of Labor Funds, which manages NT$9.2 trillion ($280 billion), said in its September performance update that global equity markets continued to benefit from AI-related stocks, while gains in Taiwan were becoming increasingly concentrated in certain sectors.

South Korean chip stocks lead the reversal as AI trade unwinds South Korean stocks, particularly SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics, were among the market’s biggest outperformers from the beginning of 2026 as the AI theme gathered momentum. However, the recent sell-off has erased more than half of their earlier gains amid a rapid unwinding of AI-related positions by global investors.

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The correction has also prompted a reassessment of South Korean equities by global brokerages. Goldman Sachs in late October has cut its 12-month target for the Kospi to 9,000 points from 12,000, marking a 25% reduction. The brokerage cited concerns over the sustainability of the AI trade and a sharp retreat in Korean chip stocks.

Concerns over elevated valuations, questions about the returns on AI investments and intensifying competition in the sector have further weakened investor enthusiasm for the trade.

Despite lowering its index target, Goldman Sachs continues to favour opportunities in power, industrials, corporate governance-related stocks and companies that could benefit from domestic reflation and the global popularity of Korean culture.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.