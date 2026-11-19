Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's KOSPI indices closed Thursday's trade higher as a revival in AI-related stocks lifted sentiment across the region, with investors also looking ahead to Anthropic Wall Street debut.

South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index gained 1.4% to close at 5,137.89. Among the index heavyweights, memory chipmaker SK Hynix jumped 3.4%, while Samsung Electronics advanced 1.1%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng, however, pared most of its intraday gains after rising as much as 2% during the session amid profit booking, eventually closing 0.10% higher at 22,832.

Elsewhere in Asia, Taiwan's Taiex dropped 4.4%, with its leading chipmaker TSMC, or Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., falling 3.5%. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.7% to 59,444.21. SoftBank Group, which has significant investments in AI, added 4.6%. Chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron climbed 2.8%, while memory chipmaker Kioxia Holdings gained 3.1%.

AI-related stocks, including semiconductor companies, have lost some momentum over the past few weeks, with analysts describing the weakness as a share price correction following strong gains earlier in the year amid the global AI frenzy.

Adding to the concerns, investors have also been wary that a Democratic sweep of both chambers of the US Congress could pave the way for tighter regulations on AI development and data centre construction. Some investors fear this could prompt hyperscalers to moderate their spending, potentially weighing on demand for semiconductors.

Anthropic Wall Street debut in focus Investors were closely watching Anthropic Wall Street debut for clues about the direction of the AI boom and whether growing adoption of the technology, alongside massive investments in AI infrastructure, can translate into sustainable profitability for companies operating in the sector.

Anthropic decision to go public comes at a time of heightened market volatility and growing concerns over a potential slowdown in AI spending, particularly following the recent Nvidia-led sell-off and expectations that a Democratic sweep in the US midterm elections could result in tighter industry regulations.

OpenAI, Anthropic main rival, is also expected to go public, although it said earlier this year that it was not planning an IPO before 2027. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei had warned in September about the risks that rapid AI advancements could pose to humanity, calling for a slowdown in AI development on safety grounds. His concerns have also been echoed by other AI industry leaders, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Anthropic and its seven co-founders raised $107.3 billion through an upsized IPO and private placement, making it the first frontier AI lab to tap public markets to fund the development of advanced AI systems.

The company's debut at a fully diluted valuation of roughly $1.5 trillion marks a watershed moment for both the AI industry and global financial markets, which have become increasingly intertwined with the technology's growth prospects.

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