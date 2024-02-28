South West Pinnacle Exploration shares to trade ex-dividend, Fiem Industries stock to trade ex-bonus today

Shares of South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd and Fiem Industries Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on February 28 (Wednesday).

The Board of Directors of these companies have declared interim dividend and bonus issue for their eligible shareholders.

The record date by the two companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues have been fixed on February 28.

Interim Dividend

South West Pinnacle Exploration: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.25 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd said the Board of Directors “Approved/declared 1st interim dividend at the rate of 2.5% on face value i.e. ₹0.25 /- per equity share of Face Value of Rs. 10/- each to Non promoter shareholders of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 and has fixed Wednesday, February 28, 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of 1st Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24."

Shares of South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday.

The company reported 236.00 per cent growth in net profit at ₹4.20 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2023 of the fiscal year 2024, as against ₹1.25 crore during the same quarter previous fiscal year.

Its sales rose 19.47 per cent at ₹42.15 crore in the December quarter of FY24, as against ₹35.28 crore a year ago.

Bonus Issue

Fiem Industries: The company has declared issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1.

In a stock exchange filing, Fiem Industries Ltd said: “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, as amended, we hereby intimate that February 28, 2024 has been fixed as ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of Bonus Shares issuance, as recommended in the Board meeting of the Company held today."

Shares of Fiem Industries Ltd will trade ex-bonus on Wednesday.

Fiem Industries reported revenue at ₹492.00 crore, up 12 per cent year-on-year, in the third quarter ended December 31, 2023 of the fiscal year 2024.

Its profit margin stood at 8.2 per cent in Q3 of FY24, up from 7.3 per cent a year ago.

