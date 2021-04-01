S&P 500 breaks above 4,000 milestone as bull market barrels on

The benchmark S&P 500 Index climbed past 4,000 for the first time as investors weighed President Joe Biden’s newly unveiled $2.25 trillion spending plan ahead of Friday’s U.S. employment report, which is expected to show the quickest pace of hiring in five months. Technology shares led the rally, with investors again favoring growth over value stocks. Treasuries rebounded after the worst quarter in decades. Oil climbed after the OPEC alliance agreed to increase production gradually over the next three months.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}