S&P 500 finishes just shy of 5,000 after latest push
The S&P 500 edged a bit above 5,000 in the final moments of trading, reaching 5,000.40, before retreating. The broad-based index ended at 4,997.91, up 0.1 percent.
The S&P 500 flirted with a landmark new peak Thursday but finished just shy of 5,000 points following another round of solid earnings.
