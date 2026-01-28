S&P 500 hits 7,000-point record high, Dow Jones, Nasdaq open higher ahead of US Fed's policy outcome; Trump reacts

US stock market today: The US benchmark index S&P 500 surged to over a 7,000-point record high on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, while the Dow Jones, Nasdaq Composite opened higher ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy outcome.

The United States Federal Reserve (Fed) is set to announce its two-day policy outcome to determine the key benchmark interest rates for the US economy. In the December 2025 policy outcome, the central bank cut its interest rates for the third time by 25 basis points to the range of 3.50% to 3.75%.

At 09:30 am (EDT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.29% to 49,143.74 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.32% to 7,001.05 points and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.62% to 23,965.03 points.

Trump reacts As the S&P 500 index hit its fresh record high level during Wednesday's market session, US President Donald Trump said that “America is back” as the benchmark index hit 7,000 points for the first time.

“The S&P 500 just hit 7,000 for the FIRST TIME EVER. AMERICA IS BACK!!!” said US President Donald Trump in his recent Truth Social post.

MarketWatch data shows that the S&P 500 index hit its record high level at 7,002.28 points, surging 0.33% during Wednesday's market session, compared to 6,978.60 points at the previous market close.

