Global brokerage UBS Global Wealth Management expects the S&P 500 to climb to 8,200 by the end of 2027, implying an upside of around 12% from current levels, as resilient economic growth and continued corporate earnings expansion support the US equity market. However, the brokerage has adopted a more cautious stance, shifting its rating on US equities to 'neutral' amid elevated valuations, high market concentration and growing uncertainty surrounding the artificial intelligence (AI) investment cycle.

UBS expects economic activity to remain resilient and AI-related investments to continue supporting corporate profitability in 2027, although it anticipates a moderation in earnings growth. The brokerage estimates that S&P 500 earnings will rise 29% in 2026, followed by a further 15% expansion in 2027.

Despite its positive outlook for earnings and the broader economy, UBS cautioned that the path to further market gains could be volatile. It flagged rising risks around AI-related disruption, financing and execution, alongside elevated investor expectations and the concentration of market performance in a relatively small group of stocks.

"Cannibalization, financing and execution risks around AI have increased, while expectations and index concentration remain high," UBS said, explaining its decision to move to a neutral stance on US equities.

"While we expect gains, the path could be volatile," the brokerage added.

UBS' year-end 2027 S&P 500 target is broadly in line with the outlook from Wells Fargo, but remains below the more bullish projections from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, according to a Reuters report.

AI investment remains a key earnings driver The sustainability of the AI investment cycle is emerging as a key consideration for equity investors, particularly as markets assess whether substantial spending on AI infrastructure can translate into lasting earnings growth beyond 2027.

The AI trade has come under pressure amid opposition to large data-centre projects and concerns over the returns generated by heavy investment in the technology. Regulatory uncertainty following the US midterm elections and developments surrounding Nvidia have also contributed to investor caution.

Nevertheless, UBS expects global AI-related investment to continue expanding, estimating that spending will rise to $1.4 trillion in 2027 and reach $1.5 trillion in 2028.

Within the AI ecosystem, the brokerage favours well-capitalised hyperscalers and select semiconductor and chip-equipment companies. It prefers businesses with strong competitive positions and clearly identifiable opportunities to generate revenue from AI adoption.

The brokerage's outlook suggests that while AI investment and corporate earnings could continue supporting US equities, investors may need to be more selective as expectations remain elevated. The ability of companies to convert heavy AI spending into sustainable revenue and profits will be crucial in determining whether the current market momentum can be maintained.