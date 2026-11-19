Global brokerage UBS Global Wealth Management expects the S&P 500 to climb to 8,200 by the end of 2027, implying an upside of around 12% from current levels, as resilient economic growth and continued corporate earnings expansion support the US equity market. However, the brokerage has adopted a more cautious stance, shifting its rating on US equities to 'neutral' amid elevated valuations, high market concentration and growing uncertainty surrounding the artificial intelligence (AI) investment cycle.

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UBS expects economic activity to remain resilient and AI-related investments to continue supporting corporate profitability in 2027, although it anticipates a moderation in earnings growth. The brokerage estimates that S&P 500 earnings will rise 29% in 2026, followed by a further 15% expansion in 2027.

Despite its positive outlook for earnings and the broader economy, UBS cautioned that the path to further market gains could be volatile. It flagged rising risks around AI-related disruption, financing and execution, alongside elevated investor expectations and the concentration of market performance in a relatively small group of stocks.

"Cannibalization, financing and execution risks around AI have increased, while expectations and index concentration remain high," UBS said, explaining its decision to move to a neutral stance on US equities.

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"While we expect gains, the path could be volatile," the brokerage added.

UBS' year-end 2027 S&P 500 target is broadly in line with the outlook from Wells Fargo, but remains below the more bullish projections from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, according to a Reuters report.

AI investment remains a key earnings driver The sustainability of the AI investment cycle is emerging as a key consideration for equity investors, particularly as markets assess whether substantial spending on AI infrastructure can translate into lasting earnings growth beyond 2027.

The AI trade has come under pressure amid opposition to large data-centre projects and concerns over the returns generated by heavy investment in the technology. Regulatory uncertainty following the US midterm elections and developments surrounding Nvidia have also contributed to investor caution.

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Nevertheless, UBS expects global AI-related investment to continue expanding, estimating that spending will rise to $1.4 trillion in 2027 and reach $1.5 trillion in 2028.

Within the AI ecosystem, the brokerage favours well-capitalised hyperscalers and select semiconductor and chip-equipment companies. It prefers businesses with strong competitive positions and clearly identifiable opportunities to generate revenue from AI adoption.

The brokerage's outlook suggests that while AI investment and corporate earnings could continue supporting US equities, investors may need to be more selective as expectations remain elevated. The ability of companies to convert heavy AI spending into sustainable revenue and profits will be crucial in determining whether the current market momentum can be maintained.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.