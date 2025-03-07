The S&P 500 has the hiccups. How investors should think about long-term returns.

The U.S. stock market looks concentrated. Or maybe not. Three companies recently made up 19% of the market. Concentration is the highest in 92 years. Something has to give, or does it? The market was more concentrated in 1900—it was 63% railroads. Somehow stocks have done well since then, even though railroads are now less than 1%. And have you seen the concentration elsewhere? In France, three stocks are 23% of the market, Germany 36%, Korea 40%, and Taiwan 59%. Among the world’s dozen largest markets, the U.S. is the third-least concentrated, behind Japan and India.