Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >S&P 500, Nasdaq at record high fueled by good earnings, improving economic data
FILE - A street sign is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Stocks are wobbling between small gains and losses in early trading on Wall Street as investors try to hold on to optimism that Congress will finally deliver on a long-awaited aid package for the economy. The S&P 500 was little changed after the first few minutes of trading Friday, Dec. 18, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.1%. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

S&P 500, Nasdaq at record high fueled by good earnings, improving economic data

1 min read . 07:47 AM IST AFP

  • The S&P 500 gained 1.1 percent to 3,871.74, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.2 percent to 13,777.74
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.1 percent at 31,055.86, about 130 points shy of a record.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended at records Thursday, extending a rally fueled by good earnings, improving economic data and positive coronavirus trends.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended at records Thursday, extending a rally fueled by good earnings, improving economic data and positive coronavirus trends.

The S&P 500 gained 1.1 percent to 3,871.74, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.2 percent to 13,777.74.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The S&P 500 gained 1.1 percent to 3,871.74, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.2 percent to 13,777.74.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | Vaccination drive picks up slowly

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.1 percent at 31,055.86, about 130 points shy of a record.

The records follow data showing a drop in new applications for jobless benefits for the third straight week, the latest in a stream of improving economic data this week.

Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities, said investors have also been cheered by the drop in new US coronavirus cases and an increase in vaccination rates.

"We clearly are seeing fewer cases and fewer hospitalizations," Hogan said.

He also cited a calmer market environment with the ebbing of last week's drama surrounding GameStop and other equities. Investors are increasingly confident that volatility would dent confidence in the broader stock market.

However, Hogan cautioned that much stronger data -- including in Friday's jobs report -- could bolster critics of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion plan.

Among individual companies, Merck fell 1.7 percent as it announced that Ken Frazier would step down as chief executive and be succeeded by Chief Financial Officer Robert Davis.

Apple jumped 2.6 percent following reports it is close to a deal on producing its own autonomous vehicles in cooperation with South Korean giant Hyundai. Neither company commented on the reports.

Disney rose 2.2 percent after a bipartisan group California state lawmakers released legislation that would allow the state's theme park to reopen more quickly than under the current state plan.

Disney has criticized the coronavirus plan by Governor Gavin Newsom as overly restrictive.

jmb/hs

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.