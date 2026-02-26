S&P 500, Nasdaq muted as concerns over AI bubble weigh

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were muted at the open on Thursday, as concerns over a potential artificial intelligence (AI) bubble continue to weigh despite Nvidia's stellar earnings.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.4 points, or 0.13%, to 49,544.58. The S&P 500 fell 1.4 points, or 0.02%, to 6,944.74​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 51.5 points, or 0.22%, to 23,100.583.

Nvidia Corp, currently leading the global artificial intelligence revolution, announced fourth quarter earnings, surpassing market expectations. The prominent chipmaker also provided a first quarter forecast that significantly exceeded average analyst projections, following a remarkable 73% increase in its fourth quarter revenue.

During an earnings call on Wednesday, Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang addressed industry skepticism regarding sustainable growth. He argued that the perceived risks are overstated because clients are already generating significant returns from their newly integrated computing capabilities.