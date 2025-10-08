Wall Street today: S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones gain amid US shutdown, Dell climbs 9%, Nvidia rises 1.6%

Wall Street stocks were mostly higher on Wednesday, bouncing back after the prior session's losses amid bullish investment sentiment in spite of the US government shutdown.

At 09:59 AM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 83.84 points, or 0.18%, to 46,520.96, the S&P 500 gained 12 points, or 0.18%, to 6,726.49 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 118.50 points, or 0.52%, to 22,906.87.

At 11:18 AM EDT, the S&P 500 rose 0.4%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite was 0.7% higher.

As of 9:35 AM Eastern Time, the S&P 500 rose 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite was 0.3% higher.

Amidst delays over key economic reports, investors are likely to lean heavily on remarks from Federal Reserve officials for fresh clues on the interest rate trajectory.

Minutes from the Fed's September meeting are also due at 2 PM ET.

Gainers and Losers Stocks of Nvidia and Micron Technology gained 1.6% and 4.5%, respectively.

Dell climbed 9% after multiple brokerages raised their price target on the stock.

Shares of Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan fell 1.6% and 1.2%, respectively.

Moderna stock jumped 3%.

Fair Isaac Corp stock fell 2.5% after credit bureau Equifax said it plans to offer cheaper mortgage credit scores.

Freeport-McMoRan surged 5.2% after Citigroup upgraded the mining company's rating to "buy" from "neutral".