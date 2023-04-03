S&P 500’s Resilience in the Banking Crisis Is Largely Thanks to Tech
- Microsoft, Apple have together contributed more points to index’s advance than all financial stocks have subtracted
Big technology stocks are back in the market’s drivers seat.
The S&P 500 has gained 2.9% since March 8 when trouble began brewing ahead of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. That is largely thanks to a big rally in the index’s information-technology and communications-services groups.
In fact, Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc. together contributed more points to the benchmark’s advance in March than all the financial stocks in the index have subtracted, S&P Dow Jones Indices data show.
That is partly because the S&P 500 is weighted by market cap. The five biggest companies account for roughly 23% of the index, so they have the greatest influence over its direction.
The S&P 500’s tech sector, which is home to Microsoft and Apple, has climbed 8% since the start of the banking crisis, while the communications segment that houses the parent companies of Google and Facebook is up 8.1%.
Beneath the market’s surface, things don’t look as rosy.
An equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 that gives the same status to small and large companies is down 2.6% over the same period. Meanwhile, a widely followed technical indicator for market breadth recently hit a level not seen since July 2021. The share of S&P 500 stocks closing below their 200-day moving averages fell to about 45% on Friday, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
The market’s resilience has surprised some investors, especially when there is still uncertainty about whether the banking crisis has been fully contained.
“Just surprised that we’ve seen the market actually rally a little bit here since the banking crisis because we thought the extra element of uncertainty would be a little more concerning for investors," said James Ragan, director of wealth management research at D.A. Davidson.
He added that he recommends investors add to their defensive and large-cap tech stock exposure.
Other strategists say the divergence is concerning because it means fewer stocks across different sectors are participating in the rally, which can leave the market more vulnerable to a pullback.
The gains in the tech sector have helped to mask weakness elsewhere. Of course, the financials sector has taken the biggest hit, down 7.7% since March 8. Yet that impact on the broader market has been limited.
Five of the regional bank stocks that have fallen of late—First Republic Bank, Zions Bancorp, Comerica Inc., Charles Schwab Corp. and KeyCorp—together make up just 0.4% of the S&P 500.
Shares of economically sensitive companies—such as auto makers, manufacturers and oil producers—have struggled as well, hurt by fears that the banking crisis could kick off an economic slowdown.
The energy, real estate, materials and industrials sectors of the S&P 500 have all fallen at least 1.9% since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.
“You have a sharper fear of recession," said Jeremy Schwartz, global chief investment officer at WisdomTree. “There’s no question that recession worries are going to hurt value stocks more in the short term."
The resurgence of the tech sector, meanwhile, has been driven by hopes that the Federal Reserve will soon pause its aggressive interest-rate increase campaign. That has dragged down yields on government bonds, which has increased the allure of holding tech stocks.
Investors have poured a net $636 million into tech equities mutual and exchange-traded funds since mid-March, with inflows in the latest week climbing to the highest level since October, Refinitiv Lipper data show.
Although the Fed recently raised interest rates by a quarter percentage point, the central bank signaled that the stress on the banking sector could force it to end interest-rate increases sooner than expected. That could provide further wind to tech stocks’ sail.
To be sure, the economy appears robust; inflation is still running hot; and no new banks have teetered in recent days. Those factors have spurred hopes that any spillover from the banking crisis might be contained—and they also strengthen the Fed’s case for continuing to raise interest rates.
Even after last year’s tumble, tech stocks still appear expensive when compared with the broader market. The S&P 500’s tech sector is trading at 24.4 times projected earnings over the next 12 months, while the broader index has a multiple of 17.9.
Moreover, the total weighting of tech stocks in the index is still at higher levels than the dot-com bubble, WisdomTree data going back to 1995 show.
Although that level of concentration makes some investors wary, Mark Giambrone, portfolio manager at Barrow Hanley, said he isn’t worried about a dot-com-style crash. He pointed to the health of tech companies’ balance sheets, their innovation and ability to generate profits in the future. Neither is he nervous about a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis because banks have been hurt by liquidity issues rather than loan losses.
“What happened will be a blip on the radar," Mr. Giambrone said of the banking turmoil.