Textile stock announces share buyback, fixes record date; shares jump2 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 02:01 PM IST
SP Apparels Ltd on Wednesday announced that its board has approved share buyback of 6 lakh shares at ₹585 apiece. The textile stock jumped over 6% to ₹441 apiece on the BSE in afternoon deals after the buyback announcement. The Buyback is proposed to be undertaken from the equity shareholders of the company as on the record date i.e. October 07, 2022 on a proportionate basis, through the Tender Offer route.