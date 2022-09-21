Textile stock announces share buyback, fixes record date; shares jump

“We inform you that the Board of Directors of SP Apparels Limited at their meeting held today have approved the proposal to buy back up to 6,00,000 fully paid up equity shares having a face value of ₹10 (Rupees Ten Only) each representing up to 2.34% of the total number of equity shares in the paid-up equity share capital of the company, at a price of ₹585/- per equity share (Buyback Price) payable in cash for a maximum amount not exceeding ₹35,10,00,000/- (Buyback Size), representing 5.68% and 5.62% of the aggregate of the fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves of the company," the company announced in a regulatory filing.