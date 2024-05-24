Active Stocks
S&P BSE to include Adani Ports in Sensex index from June 24; Wipro to be dropped

Nikita Prasad

Adani Ports will be added in the Sensex index from June 24 and Wipro will be dropped on the same day

Adani Ports will be added to Sensex index on June 24 (PTI Photo) (PTI7_5_2019_000223B)(PTI7_5_2019_000256B)Premium
Adani Ports will be added to Sensex index on June 24 (PTI Photo) (PTI7_5_2019_000223B)(PTI7_5_2019_000256B)

The S&P BSE announced on Friday, May 24, that it will include Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones (SEZ) in the Sensex index from June 24, 2024. The domestic benchmark will drop Wipro from the index on the same day.

Published: 24 May 2024, 04:21 PM IST
