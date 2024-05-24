S&P BSE to include Adani Ports in Sensex index from June 24; Wipro to be dropped
Adani Ports will be added in the Sensex index from June 24 and Wipro will be dropped on the same day
The S&P BSE announced on Friday, May 24, that it will include Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones (SEZ) in the Sensex index from June 24, 2024. The domestic benchmark will drop Wipro from the index on the same day.
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started