Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  S&P BSE to include Adani Ports in Sensex index from June 24; Wipro to be dropped

S&P BSE to include Adani Ports in Sensex index from June 24; Wipro to be dropped

Nikita Prasad

  • Adani Ports will be added in the Sensex index from June 24 and Wipro will be dropped on the same day

Adani Ports will be added to Sensex index on June 24 (PTI Photo) (PTI7_5_2019_000223B)(PTI7_5_2019_000256B)

The S&P BSE announced on Friday, May 24, that it will include Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones (SEZ) in the Sensex index from June 24, 2024. The domestic benchmark will drop Wipro from the index on the same day.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
