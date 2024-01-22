S&P Global upgrades Adani Ports, Adani Electricity credit outlook to 'stable'
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that AEML's ratio of OCF to debt will improve to above 10% over fiscals 2024 and 2025.
Brokerage firm S&P Global, on Monday, upgraded its outlook for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) and Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd. (AEML) from negative to stable after thorough investigations found no wrongdoings into Adani stocks.
