Home >Markets >Stock Markets >SP group cos surge after it announces separation from Tata group
The Shapoorji Pallonji group’s decision came soon after the Tata group told the Supreme Court that it was ready to buy the Mistry family’s stake in Tata Sons at current market value. (Reuters)
The Shapoorji Pallonji group’s decision came soon after the Tata group told the Supreme Court that it was ready to buy the Mistry family’s stake in Tata Sons at current market value. (Reuters)

SP group cos surge after it announces separation from Tata group

1 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2020, 10:39 AM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • Shares of Sterling & Wilson Solar hit 20% upper circuit, while Forbes & Co Ltd hit 5% upper circuit
  • Shapoorji Pallonji group owns 50.6% stake in Sterling & Wilson and 72.6% in Forbes

MUMBAI: Shapoorji Pallonji Group companies, Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd and Forbes & Co Ltd on Wednesday surged after the group unexpectedly said it will end its seven decades-long partnership with the Tata group.

Shares of Sterling & Wilson Solar hit 20% upper circuit, its biggest single day gains since August 2019 while Forbes & Co Ltd hit 5% upper circuit.

The Shapoorji Pallonji group’s decision came soon after the Tata group on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that it was ready to buy the Mistry family’s stake in Tata Sons at current market value.

As of 30 June, Shapoorji Pallonji group owns 50.6% stake in Sterling & Wilson and 72.6% in Forbes.

The cash-strapped Shapoorji Pallonji group has been looking to raise funds by pledging its stake in Tata Sons, estimated to be worth 1.5 trillion, to pay down debt but the move was blocked by the Tata group, which feared that the stake may fall into the hands of hostile investors who could threaten its control over group companies, Mint report said.

A stake sale is likely to solve the Shapoorji Pallonji group’s current financial problems, the Mint report added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Pallonji Mistry.

Shapoorji Pallonji group misses deadline to repay Sterling dues

3 min read . 17 Sep 2020
This comes after the Union Home Ministry said only Made in India products will be sold in all KPKB canteens.

CAPF canteens ban non-swadeshi products from HUL, Jaguar, Eureka Forbes, others

2 min read . 01 Jun 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout