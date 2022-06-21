SPAC Slowdown tests Asia’s fledgling market for blank-check firms

“Before the Ukraine war, we were frequently receiving calls about potential new SPACs. Now we are not seeing as many inquiries," said Arun Balasubramanian, a Hong Kong-based partner at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP. The law firm is advising seven out of the 12 SPACs that have been filed or gone public in the city, in various capacities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}