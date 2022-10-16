Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  SPAC sponsors were winners even on losers

Since AEye Inc. went public by merging with a special-purpose acquisition company in August 2021, shareholders have had a rough go. The laser-technology company’s stock is down over 90% in the midst of missed revenue projections and the broader rout in growth stocks.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout