Money managers who oversaw blank-check companies kept making profits even in the face of significant losses to stock investors
Since AEye Inc. went public by merging with a special-purpose acquisition company in August 2021, shareholders have had a rough go. The laser-technology company’s stock is down over 90% in the midst of missed revenue projections and the broader rout in growth stocks.