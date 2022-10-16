SPAC sponsors were winners even on losers

“There is no question that the sponsors had great returns at the same time that public market investors had very negative returns," said Jay Ritter, a finance professor at the University of Florida who wrote the paper along with Minmo Gahng at the University of Florida and Donghang Zhang at the University of South Carolina. Share prices of more than one-third of the 339 SPACs that have merged with private companies since 2020 are down more than 80%, according to the data-tracking firm SPAC Research.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}