Space stocks jump up to 7% after government approves 100% FDI
Space-related stocks surged up to 7% in early trade after the Union Cabinet approved amendments in the FDI policy for the space sector, allowing 100% FDI. This move aims to attract overseas players and private companies. MTAR Technologies saw a 7% surge in intraday trade.
