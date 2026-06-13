SpaceX has taken Wall Street by storm. Here's how Indian stock market investors can invest in Elon Musk-led company

SpaceX stock: SpaceX made a spectacular debut on the Nasdaq, with its shares soaring 19% on the first day of trading and pushing the company's market value above $2 trillion. The blockbuster listing instantly made SpaceX one of the largest publicly traded companies in the United States and sparked interest among investors worldwide, including those in India.

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The Elon Musk-led company, known for its rocket launches, satellite internet business and growing artificial intelligence ambitions, closed its debut session at around $161 per share, well above its IPO price of $135. With SpaceX now among the world's most valuable companies, many Indian investors are wondering whether they can participate in the growth story.

The good news is that Indian residents are allowed to invest in US-listed companies. However, unlike Indian IPOs, where retail investors can directly apply for shares before listing, US IPOs do not generally offer a direct allotment route for Indian retail investors. As a result, most investors in India could not participate in the SpaceX IPO itself.

That does not mean the opportunity has disappeared. Investors can still buy SpaceX shares after listing through international investing platforms or via GIFT City's NSE International Exchange (NSE IX), depending on the availability of the stock on the chosen platform.

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How can Indian investors buy SpaceX shares? The first requirement is eligibility under the Reserve Bank of India's Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). Under this framework, resident Indian individuals can remit up to $250,000 per financial year for overseas investments and other approved purposes. At current exchange rates, that works out to approximately ₹2.4 crore.

Investors should note that the LRS limit is not reserved exclusively for stock investments. The same limit also covers other permitted overseas expenditures, including education, travel and certain foreign asset purchases.

To start investing in international stocks, an investor typically needs a PAN card, a valid passport and an Indian bank account. The facility is available only to resident individuals. NRIs, trusts and partnership firms are not eligible under this route.

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The easiest way for most investors is to open an account with a regulated international investing platform that offers access to US markets. These platforms allow Indian investors to buy shares listed on major US exchanges such as the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Once the account is activated and funds are remitted under LRS rules, investors can purchase shares in the secondary market, just as they would buy stocks on Indian exchanges.

While the excitement around SpaceX is understandable, investors should also pay attention to valuation and risk. At its IPO valuation of approximately $1.75 trillion, SpaceX was valued at nearly 100 times its trailing sales. Such valuations imply expectations of extremely rapid growth over many years.

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Investors should remember that SpaceX operates in a capital-intensive industry, where significant investments are required for expansion and innovation. The company has also indicated that profitability is not expected in the near term.

For Indian investors, SpaceX offers exposure to one of the world's most ambitious technology and aerospace companies. However, as with any international investment, experts recommend balancing excitement with careful evaluation of valuations, risks, currency movements and long-term financial goals before investing.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.