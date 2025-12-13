With talk of a SpaceX IPO, Tesla shareholders dream of an X Corp
Summary
Tesla shareholders have already approved an investment by the electric-vehicle maker in Elon Musk’s xAI. Could SpaceX be next?
Tesla investors got an early Christmas present this past week: a possible stake in a hot initial public offering. Bloomberg reported that Elon Musk’s SpaceX might be headed for a 2026 initial public offering, raising up to $30 billion.
