With talk of a SpaceX IPO, Tesla shareholders dream of an X Corp

Tuesday 12/16

The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the jobs report for November, along with partial October data that were delayed by the record-long government shutdown. Economists forecast a 50,000 increase in nonfarm payrolls, after a 119,000 gain in September. The unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged at 4.4%. Jobs growth has slowed this year to 76,000 a month on average through September, less than half compared with the same period last year. Even the 76,000 figure may be high, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell said this past week that the April-through-September jobs data might have been overstated by 60,000 a month.