SpaceX shares: Down 35% from IPO listing peak, Elon Musk firm to declare earnings today - When, where to check online

SpaceX's post-listing rally has given way to a sharp correction, putting the company's financial performance under the spotlight as it prepares to announce its September-quarter results. Investors will be looking for clues on whether strong growth in satellite internet services can sustain the company's expansion, particularly as it steps up investment in artificial intelligence (AI)-related businesses.

The Elon Musk-led company is scheduled to report its third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, October 20, marking its second quarterly results announcement since its initial public offering (IPO) in June. SpaceX shares have fallen 35% from their listing peak, although the stock has delivered gains over the past three months. The results could provide fresh direction for investors assessing the company's growth prospects and valuation.

The earnings announcement also comes ahead of Tesla's quarterly results on Wednesday, October 21, making this a closely watched week for investors tracking Musk's businesses.

SpaceX Q3 earnings today: Release time, webcast details and where to watch SpaceX will release its third-quarter financial results after the US stock market closes on Tuesday, October 20, 2026. The company has scheduled a live, audio-only webcast for 3:30 p.m. Central Time (CT), equivalent to 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Investors will be able to access both the live webcast and its replay through the SpaceX Investor Relations portal. The results are expected to draw attention to the performance of Starlink, the company's satellite internet business, alongside its broader financial and operational progress.

SpaceX share price: Stock down 35% from peak SpaceX shares reached a post-IPO high of $225.64 on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, shortly after the company's historic listing on June 12. The stock has since declined 35% from that peak.

The shares rose 1.3% in the previous trading session to close at $147.96 on Nasdaq. Despite the rebound, the stock has fallen 5.5% over one week and 3% over one month. It has, however, gained 23.5% over the past three months.

Key metrics to watch? Starlink's contribution will be particularly important to watch after a strong second quarter. SpaceX's Connectivity segment, which includes Starlink, recorded a 66% year-on-year increase in revenue to $4.3 billion in Q2. Operating income for the segment climbed 79% to $1.7 billion, pointing to strong profitability alongside business expansion.

The subscriber base also doubled from a year earlier to 12 million. Average revenue per user remained unchanged sequentially at $66. Investors will therefore be watching whether SpaceX can maintain subscriber momentum, attract more enterprise and government customers, and preserve profitability as it expands its services.

Tesla's earnings will provide a separate set of indicators for investors tracking Musk-led companies. The electric vehicle maker has already reported third-quarter deliveries of 486,500 vehicles, a 2% decline from a year earlier. The number nevertheless exceeded expectations, offering some support ahead of the earnings release.

Tesla's margins will be another key focus amid continued competition and pricing pressure in the electric vehicle market. Company-compiled consensus estimates put its gross margin at 17.9% and its operating margin at 2.5%.

Investors will also assess whether the stronger-than-expected delivery numbers translate into better profitability, particularly as Tesla continues to invest in autonomous driving and robotics.

The September-quarter results could help investors evaluate whether the company's operating performance supports its valuation following the pullback. Starlink's revenue growth, subscriber additions and segment profitability are likely to be central to that assessment, alongside the company's spending on newer business areas.

For SpaceX, the central question is whether Starlink can continue delivering strong growth and profits while the company commits more capital to AI-related businesses. The earnings release and webcast should provide investors with fresh information on that balance, as they reassess the stock after its decline from the post-IPO high.