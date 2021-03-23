SPACs: The new buzzword in stock exchanges

SPAC is an entity set up with the aim of acquiring a firm in an emerging sector or industry. The SPAC which raises 80% of the money through an IPO does not have any source of revenue or operations when it is set up. The balance 20% money is invested in the SPAC by its management team or sponsors. The money it raises is put away in an escrow account which is used during the acquisition. If the acquisition has not taken place and the money is unutilized for two years of the IPO, it is returned to the investors and the SPAC is delisted. SPACs are generally constituted by financial institutions or PE funds.