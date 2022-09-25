Spandana Sphoorty board to consider fundraising proposal via NCDs on 28 Sept

Last week, on Friday, Spandana announced the allotment of 402 secured, senior, redeemable, transferable, listed, principal protected, market-linked, NCDs having a face value of ₹10 each aggregating to more than ₹40.35 crore. Under this issue, the interest rate is based on the performance of the Reference index of 10-year government security which is 6.54%. The tenure of the instrument is 18 months and nine days. The maturity date is April 1, 2024.

