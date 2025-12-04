Speb Adhesives IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online on NSE, MUFG Intime

Speb Adhesives IPO allotment in focus: The allotment for Speb Adhesives is expected to be finalized today, December 04. Investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, MUFG Intime India, or on the NSE website.

The ₹33.73 crore IPO, which was open for bidding from December 01 to December 03, saw a decent response from investors, being subscribed 2.34 times.

Among the investor segments, the non-institutional investor (NII) segment was oversubscribed 4.09 times, while the retail portion was oversubscribed 1.75 times and the Qualified Institutional Buyers was booked at 2.06 times.

Also Read | AMFI stock rejig countdown: IPO stars prepare to topple the titans

The IPO price was set between ₹52 and 56 per share. Given the retail oversubscription, shares will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis.

Those who do not receive an allotment can expect the refund process to start on December 05, 2025. The IPO is scheduled to list on NSE SME on Monday, December 08.

Meanwhile, according to market sources, the grey market premium for Speb Adhesives was nil today, suggesting that the stock may list at the issue price or possibly at a discount.

Speb Adhesives IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Speb Adhesives’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Speb Adhesives IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Speb Adhesives IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Speb Adhesives’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Speb Adhesives IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Also Read | Meesho IPO: Why Valmo is key to future profitability