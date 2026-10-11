Special dividend stocks: TCS, JSW Dulux, Premco Global, Honda India Power in 6 firms offering extra payout

Tata Consultancy Services, JSW Dulux, Indo Borax & Chemicals, Premco Global, Majestic Auto and Honda India Power Products announced special dividends in FY26. Their total payouts ranged from 10 to 236 per share, while share-price performance varied widely.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Updated11 Oct 2026, 02:37 PM IST
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Special dividend stocks list (AI image for representational purpose)
Special dividend stocks list (AI image for representational purpose)

Moving beyond dividends, who doesn’t like something special. Certain companies go the extra mile by rewarding their shareholders with not just regular payout, but also special dividends. These additional payments are often announced against the backdrop of exceptional earnings, asset sales or accumulated cash surplus.

Over the last one year Tata Consultancy Services, JSW Dulux, Indo Borax & Chemicals, Majestic Auto, and Honda India Power Products have announced special dividends, in addition to their regular payouts. Here are all the details about the same.

Full list of stocks with special dividend

Company NameSpecial Dividend per ShareTotal FY26 Dividend
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) 46.00 110.00
JSW Dulux (formerly Akzo Nobel India) 156.00 236.00
Indo Borax & Chemicals 30.00 40.00
Premco Global 36.00 44
Majestic Auto 35.00 40
Honda India Power Products 10.00 (declared in FY25) 126.5

JSW Dulux special dividend

JSW Dulux had announced 156 per equity share, with a face value of 10 each, last year in July 2025. The special dividend boosted the company’s total dividend payout to 236 per share in FY26.

The company stock closed 0.48% higher at 3003.70 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 13,678.94 crore on Friday. The stock has declined 9% in one year, and 31% in two years.

Indo Borax & Chemicals special dividend

Indo Borax & Chemicals had announced 30 per equity share dividend in FY26, which made its total annual payout at 40 per share. The stock closed 1.75% lower at 475.50 per share on BSE. Its share price value has surged 87% in six months, 100% in one year, 132% in two years, and 202% in three years.

Premco Global special dividend

Premco Global had announced a special dividend of 36 per equity share with a face value of 10 each in FY26. The stock has announced a total of 44 per share dividend in FY26.

The stock closed 0.85% higher at 390 per share on BSE on Friday, October 9. Its share price value has declined 12.2% in one year, 11.97% in two years, and 5.8% in three years.

Majestic Auto special dividend

The company had announced 35 per equity share special dividend in FY26, which took its total annual dividend payout at 40 per equity share.

Majestic Auto share price value closed 2.81% lower at 363.50 per share on BSE on Friday, October 9. The auto stock has delivered 5.36% return in one year, -17.17% return in two years, and around 100% return in three years.

Honda India Power

The auto ancillary company had announced 10 per equity share of special dividend, Honda India Power stock closed 0.47% lower at 1832.60 per share. The stock has declined 32% in one year and 57% in two years.

TCS

Tata Consultancy Services had announced a special dividend of 46 per equity share in January 2026. Which took its total dividend payout at 110 per equity share in FY26.

The IT services giant has announced special dividend over the last three financial years. The IT stock closed 4.23% higher at 2163 per share on BSE on Friday. Its share price value has 11.80% in one year, and 11% in two years.

Dividend
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