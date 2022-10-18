‘Special idiocy’: Shankar Sharma on selling of Indian stocks by FIIs

In the first half of the current fiscal (April-September FY23), FIIs have net sold $7.69 billion of Indian shares, becoming net sellers of $900 million in September after buying $7 billion in July-August. With the rupee plunging over 3% from August end to a lifetime low of 81.95 around September end, FIIs have turned cautious, net selling not only in the cash market but also massively shorting index futures to hedge their cash portfolios.