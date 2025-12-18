SIF race accelerates, but talent shortage holds back mutual funds
Srushti Vaidya 5 min read 18 Dec 2025, 08:00 am IST
Summary
Mutual funds scout for managers at AIFs as the talent pool for shorting in the country is very limited.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mutual funds, whose plans to launch specialized investment funds (SIFs) are progressing slowly due to a shortage of skilled managers, are hiring expertise for running long-short strategies from alternative investment funds (AIFs), showed a Mint analysis.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story