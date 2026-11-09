From family offices to affluent individuals, SIFs widen their appeal

They may have the trappings of products for corporate treasuries and wealthy family offices, but specialized investment funds (SIFs) are finding buyers well beyond that circle. The ₹10 lakh entry threshold is attracting a growing pool of affluent individuals, many of whom have built wealth since the covid market rally and become more confident about their investment choices, said Radhika Gupta, managing director and chief executive of Edelweiss AMC, in an interview with Mint.
“Our asset base is not dominated by corporate money. While we have some family offices, much of it comes from hundreds of individual ₹10 lakh transactions.”