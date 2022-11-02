Specialty business propels Sun Pharma's Q2 show; stock hits 52-week high

Specialty business propels Sun Pharma's Q2 show; stock hits 52-week high2 min read . 11:21 AM IST
- Analysts remain upbeat on the outlook for Sun Pharma amid sustained growth in specialty business that is also helping margin improvement.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries reported a strong performance in the September quarter due to good growth in its specialty business, supported by US generics and domestic formulations business.
Following the robust show, Sun Pharma stock scaled a fresh 52-week high of ₹1,070.80 on the BSE today and was trading more than 3% higher in early trade.
The company’s US formulation sales, contributing 30% to overall revenues, grew 14% year-on-year to $412 million. While the company’s US subsidiary Taro’s Q2FY23 sales of $130 million were marginally lower year-on-year, it was the growth in the US generics business that is likely to have supported growth, said analysts. The ramp-up in the specialty business also propped up the show further.
Continued traction in the specialty products portfolio was the key driver in Q2, said analysts at HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited.
The company said its global specialty business grew 27.5% driven by Ilumya, Cequa and Winlevi.
The domestic formulation sales contributed almost a third to overall revenues, marking an 8.5% growth year-on-year. All this helped the company’s net sales grow about 14% year-on-year.
It is the sustained momentum in operating performance that has impressed analysts and helped the company post good earnings growth. The company’s earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) at ₹2956.5 crore (including other operating revenues), was up 12.4% YoY. Net profit for the quarter was at Rs. 2262.2 crore, up 10.5% YoY.
Analysts say that a better specialty mix helped Sun Pharma enhance its gross margin. Though costs will likely rise ahead for R&D and sales and marketing, analysts at HSBC believe healthy sales in key segments including specialty brands, India formulations, should result in operating leverage.
Analysts at Elara Securities India Pvt Ltd, expect FY22-24 global specialty sales to grow at a compounded annual rate of 18%. Those at HSBC also say that specialty sales are a key driver of US sales, with a CAGR of 17.5% for FY 22-25. In addition, the US generics sales (excluding specialty and Taro sales) will likely benefit from the potential launch of generics of Revlimid (multiple myeloma treatment drug) sometime in FY24.
“We raise our revenue estimates by 1-3% to factor-in higher sales in the specialty business," said analysts at ICICI Securities.
Analysts at HSBC too have adjusted their estimates as per the current outlook, leading to a 2.4%-5% rise in Earnings estimates for FY 23-25.
Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said that to factor in the enhanced traction in the specialty portfolio, industry outperformance in branded generics of the domestic formulations segment and in emerging markets, as well as reduced R&D spends, and better operating leverage, they have raised their FY23/FY24 EPS estimates by 7%/5%