Specialty business propels Sun Pharma's Q2 show; stock hits 52-week high

The company’s US formulation sales, contributing 30% to overall revenues, grew 14% year-on-year to $412 million. While the company’s US subsidiary Taro’s Q2FY23 sales of $130 million were marginally lower year-on-year, it was the growth in the US generics business that is likely to have supported growth, said analysts. The ramp-up in the specialty business also propped up the show further.