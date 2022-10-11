Specialty chemical firms may outperform: ICICI Securities; suggests these stocks to buy, hold2 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2022, 10:58 AM IST
- The brokerage estimates its specialty chemical coverage universe revenue to grow 19.3% YoY in Q2
Listen to this article
Domestic brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities expects chemical companies to outperform on EPS growth again and estimates its specialty chemical coverage universe revenue to grow 19.3% year-on-year (YoY) in the second quarter ended September of the current fiscal (Q2 FY23), partly on rise in prices due to input cost inflation.