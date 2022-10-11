“Chemplast’s volumes to dip YoY on seasonality and high base, but PVC spread is likely to be weak which implies steep drop in EBITDA YoY. PCBL’s gross profit/kg is expected to improve on the back of better India sales, and benefits in exports market. EPL and Sudarshan are likely to continue facing cost headwinds," it added.

