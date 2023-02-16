Specialty chemical posts over 5500% growth in Q3 PAT, scrip up 101% in 6 months

The stock price climbed from ₹140.40 to the current market price during the past three years, resulting in a multibagger return of 116.29%. The stock price jumped from ₹118.10 to the current market price during the course of the past year, resulting in a multibagger return of 176.93%. The stock has appreciated 16.41% YTD so far in 2023, and in the past six months, it has gone from a low of Rs. 162.15 to a high of ₹325.55, representing a multibagger return of 101%.