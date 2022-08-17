Specialty chemical stock down 30% from highs. Time to buy/accumulate?1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 11:05 AM IST
- Anand Rathi has maintained Buy rating on the specialty chemical stock with a target price of ₹960
Aarti Industries Limited (AIL) is a leading Indian manufacturer of speciality chemicals and pharmaceuticals with a global footprint. It manufactures chemicals used in the downstream manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, polymers, additives, surfactants, pigments and dyes. The specialty chemical stock is currently trading down about 30% from its highs.