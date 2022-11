Aarti Industries (AIL) reported weak results as lower demand in segments like dyes, paints, pigments etc. impacted volume growth and hurt margins, highlighted domestic brokerage and research firm Edelweiss in a note.

“Adjusted for the pharma demerger, sales grew by 34% YoY with EBITDA growth of 5%; higher interest and depreciation led to PAT declining 17% YoY. We adjust our model to factor in the pharma demerger (each five shares of AIL have been issued one share of Aarti Pharma to be listed by Dec-22) along with moderation in FY23E/24E earnings by 12-13%," the brokerage note stated. The brokerage has retained its Buy rating on the specialty chemical stock with a revised target price of ₹805 per share.

“Although management’s single-digit growth guidance for FY23 is below our estimates, capex commissioning will likely drive FY24-25E growth at 25% p.a. Adjusting our model to factor in the pharma demerger and to moderate our FY23/24 estimates," it added.

AIL has demerged its pharma business (contributing around 18% to revenues, EBIT and assets in FY22) and thus Q2 FY23 results are ex-pharma. Overall, sales increased by 34% YoY while EBITDA grew by 5% with EBITDA margins of 15.8%. Top-line growth is primarily driven by price as volumes were impacted in end-user industries like dyes, paints, pigments etc.

“AIL maintained its FY23 single-digit EBITDA growth guidance at ₹11 bn – which was disappointing. However, riding on strong capex and operating leverage, FY24-25E to witness strong growth at 25% p.a. The pharma business’ demerger and moderation in capex commissioning impact our estimates, resulting in a 12-13% cut in our earlier estimates," Edelweiss said.

Large capex commissioning in FY23 led to lower utilisation and M-T-M FX losses had adversely impacted FY23 profits. However, with utilisation picking up, FY24 should witness better operating leverage, as per the brokerage house. Management maintains its capex plans of ₹11-12 bn in FY23.

Aarti Industries Limited (AIL) is a leading Indian manufacturer of speciality chemicals and pharmaceuticals. The stock is down about 36% in 2022 (YTD) so far.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.