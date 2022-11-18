Specialty chemical stock down 36% in 2022. Edelweiss has 'Buy' tag

“Adjusted for the pharma demerger, sales grew by 34% YoY with EBITDA growth of 5%; higher interest and depreciation led to PAT declining 17% YoY. We adjust our model to factor in the pharma demerger (each five shares of AIL have been issued one share of Aarti Pharma to be listed by Dec-22) along with moderation in FY23E/24E earnings by 12-13%," the brokerage note stated. The brokerage has retained its Buy rating on the specialty chemical stock with a revised target price of ₹805 per share.