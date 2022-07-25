Specialty chemical stock declares interim dividend, fixes record and payment date2 min read . 11:55 AM IST
- Anupam Rasayan has fixed record date for the payment of 1st interim dividend as August 4 and payment date on or before August 23
While announcing its earnings for the first quarter ended June 2022, Anupam Rasayan India Ltd also declared the first interim dividend for the current financial year 2022-23. Shares of Anupam Rasayan were trading a per cent higher at ₹799 apiece on the BSE in Monday's early deals.
“The Board has declared 1 interim dividend of current financial year 2022-23 0f Re. 0.40 @ 4% per equity share of face value of 10/- each," the company informed in an exchange filing, adding that it has “fixed record date for the payment of 1st interim dividend as August 4, 2022 and payment date on or before August 23, 2022." A dividend is the distribution of surplus from the profits by a listed company to its shareholders.
The company's net profit rose 24% year-on-year (YoY) at ₹397 million in Q1FY23 as compared to ₹321 million in Q1FY22 whereas its operating revenues witnessed a growth of 31% from the year-ago quarter at ₹3,066 million in Q1FY23 as compared to ₹2,337 million. EBITDA came at ₹845 million, up 30% from ₹650 million in the same quarter last year.
"During the last financial year, our ability to ensure continuous supply to our customers has resulted in customers revising their volume guidance upwards for the current financial year along with the increase in price of these products. Overall, I believe we have an exciting year ahead of us and we at Anupam are all geared up to deliver strong sustainable growth in FY23," said Anand Desai, Managing Director of Anupam Rasayan.
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd (ARIL) is one of the leading companies engaged in the custom synthesis (CSM) and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India. Incorporated in 1984, the speciality chemicals major has two verticals: Life science related Specialty Chemicals comprising products related to Agrochemicals, Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals, Other Specialty Chemicals comprising Specialty Pigment and Dyes, and Polymer Additives.
The company operates via its six manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, India, with four facilities located at Sachin, Surat and two located at Jhagadia, Bharuch with an aggregate installed capacity of about 27,200 MT, as of 31st March 31, 2022.