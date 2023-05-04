Specialty Chemical stock declares highest ever dividend of ₹17.50 per share: Do you own?2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 09:23 PM IST
During today's closing session, Paushak, a small cap company, recorded a market cap of ₹2,251.24 Cr.
During today's closing session, Paushak, a small cap company, recorded a market cap of ₹2,251.24 Cr. The largest phosgene-based specialty chemical firm in India, Paushak Ltd., specialises in the production of isocyanates, chloroformates, carbamoyl chlorides, carbamates, and protecting agents. As a result of the corporation declaring its highest-ever dividend of 175%, the stock closed the day higher.
