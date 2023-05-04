Hello User
Specialty Chemical stock declares highest ever dividend of 17.50 per share: Do you own?

Specialty Chemical stock declares highest ever dividend of 17.50 per share: Do you own?

1 min read . 09:23 PM IST Vipul Das
The shares of Paushak closed today on the BSE at 7304.20 apiece up by 0.56% from the previous close of 7263.30.

During today's closing session, Paushak, a small cap company, recorded a market cap of 2,251.24 Cr.

During today's closing session, Paushak, a small cap company, recorded a market cap of 2,251.24 Cr. The largest phosgene-based specialty chemical firm in India, Paushak Ltd., specialises in the production of isocyanates, chloroformates, carbamoyl chlorides, carbamates, and protecting agents. As a result of the corporation declaring its highest-ever dividend of 175%, the stock closed the day higher. 

The Board of Directors have “Recommended a dividend of Rs. 17.50/- (175%) per Equity Share having face value of Rs. 10/- each, subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting ('AGM')," said Paushak in a stock exchange filing today.

For the fiscal year that ended in March 2022, or FY22, Paushak announced a 120% equity dividend or 12 per share. The company has a solid track record of dividend declarations during the past five years. Paushak Ltd. has issued 14 dividends since July 16, 2009, according to data from Trendlyne.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 56.46 Cr during Q4FY23 as compared to 52.62 Cr during Q4FY22. The company said its net income reached 58.88 Cr during the quarter ended March 2023, up by 10.40% YoY from 53.33 Cr recorded during the year-ago quarter.

The company said its net expenses stood at 40.18 Cr during Q4FY23 as against 35.55 Cr reported during Q4FY22. Paushak said its net profit stood at 14.35 Cr during Q4FY23 up by 8.54% YoY from 13.22 Cr during the year-ago quarter.

The EPS of Paushak stood at 46.55 during Q4FY23 as against 42.90 during Q4FY22.

The shares of Paushak closed today on the BSE at 7304.20 apiece up by 0.56% from the previous close of 7263.30. The stock touched a 52-week-high of 11,320.00 on (05/05/2022) and a 52-week-low of 6,180.05 on (31/03/2023). During Q4FY23 the company reported a promoter shareholding of 66.97%, FIIs stake of 0.01%, and a public stake of 33.01%. 

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
