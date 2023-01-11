Specialty chemical stock declares record date for 2:17 rights issue2 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 10:56 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹484.12 crore, Aarti Surfactants Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the chemical industry. The firm manufactures ionic and non-ionic surfactants as well as specialty products for the oil, agro, home and personal care, industrial applications, and industrial applications markets in India and abroad. The Board of the firm has established a record date that market observers may take into consideration for the 2:17 rights issue.
