Specialty chemical stock declares record date for 2:17 rights issue

The shares of Aarti Surfactants Limited closed today at ₹639.00 apiece level on the NSE, up by 0.89% from the previous close of ₹633.35. The stock recorded a total volume of 7,214 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 9,847 shares. The stock went public on July 14, 2020, and since then it has climbed by 55.63%, setting a record high. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,074.80 on (17-Jan-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹596.10 on (26-Dec-2022). For the quarter ended September 2022 or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 45.04% and a public stake of 54.96%.

