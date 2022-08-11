Specialty chemical stock may rally over 55% as Edelweiss bullish post Q1 results2 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 03:32 PM IST
- Edelweiss has retained its ‘BUY’ rating on the specialty chemical stock with a target price of ₹3,127 per share
Listen to this article
Deepak Nitrite’s Q1FY23 results were impacted by a fire incident at Nandesari, Gujarat. Though EBITDA/PAT were down 22% each YoY, management remains confident about medium to long-term growth given the resumption in plant operations and aggressive capex plan of around ₹15 bn in FY23E, highlighted brokerage Edelweiss.