Specialty chemical stock trades near 52-week low. Brokerage has 'Buy' tag

“GSL witnessed EBITDA growth amid volume pressure driven by rising EBITDA/mt. Although we expect EBITDA margins to moderate in the near-term, volume uptick in the AMET region and the FMCG-linked business model provide sustained growth visibility," the note stated. The brokerage house has retained its ‘BUY’ rating on the specialty chemical stock with a target price of ₹4,330 apiece. The shares of the company are trading near its 52-week low level of ₹2,560 apiece that it had hit in May this year.

