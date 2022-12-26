Gujarat Fluorochemicals’ (GFL) stock price has corrected about 20% in the past one-month, and 25% in the past three months while fundamentals remain robust with opportunities expanding, as per domestic brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities. The stock trades at reasonable P/E valuation which makes it the most affordable India fluorine player by valuations, as per the brokerage.

