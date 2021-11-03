This specialty chemical stock down 20% in 3 weeks. Jefferies says 'Buy'

“c60% exposure to pharma in high value business makes it less exposed to the agrochem cycle. New product breakthroughs (like HPP) have disproportionate positive impact on growth given its smaller revenue base. Accelerating earnings growth and optionality from new product wins drive our Buy rating," it said in a note. The brokerage has a buy rating on the specialty chemical stock with a target price of ₹3,840 per share.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}